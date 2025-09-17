Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 17, 2025 : NFE, NIO, TSLL, OPEN, PGRE, NVDA, FGNX, TSLQ, BBAI, PEB, WOLF, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -16.63 to 24,257.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 214,285,090 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) is +0.71 at $2.71, with 30,962,320 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NFE is 7.047615; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.24 at $7.26, with 16,846,665 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 126.26% of the target price of $5.75.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.31 at $18.94, with 16,838,718 shares traded. This represents a 201.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.1 at $8.82, with 15,102,040 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 928.42% of the target price of $0.95.



Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) is -0.86 at $6.53, with 10,884,501 shares traded. PGRE's current last sale is 113.57% of the target price of $5.75.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.31 at $173.57, with 5,036,581 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



FG Nexus Inc. (FGNX) is +2.18 at $8.99, with 4,895,810 shares traded.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is +0.15 at $9.26, with 4,840,297 shares traded. This represents a 4.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.06 at $5.88, with 3,891,318 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 98% of the target price of $6.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -0.06 at $11.50, with 3,491,334 shares traded. PEB's current last sale is 95.83% of the target price of $12.



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +0.03 at $2.50, with 2,686,326 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 55.56% of the target price of $4.5.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.5399 at $63.80, with 1,810,406 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

