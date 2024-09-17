News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 17, 2024 : INTC, NVDA, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, TSLL

September 17, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 124.07 to 19,547.13. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,857,337 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.45 at $22.36, with 5,796,241 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 89.44% of the target price of $25.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.3285 at $118.11, with 3,678,989 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1412 at $8.16, with 3,103,441 shares traded. This represents a 14.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.0505 at $67.50, with 1,666,955 shares traded. This represents a 121.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.4595 at $228.24, with 1,319,446 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 102.81% of the target price of $222.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1276 at $10.72, with 1,269,514 shares traded. This represents a 116.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

