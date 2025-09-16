Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 16, 2025 : TSLL, WOLF, NUKK, OPEN, TSLQ, BSLK, NIO, SQQQ, BBAI, ORCL, BABA, SMR

September 16, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 49.31 to 24,343.09. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 124,640,530 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.29 at $18.50, with 21,543,353 shares traded. This represents a 194.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +0.28 at $3.24, with 7,293,946 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 72% of the target price of $4.5.

Nukkleus Inc. (NUKK) is +1.02 at $6.17, with 7,006,324 shares traded.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.2548 at $9.75, with 6,703,656 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 1,026.29% of the target price of $0.95.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -0.13 at $9.51, with 5,408,880 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (BSLK) is +0.18 at $3.91, with 4,594,848 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $6.58, with 4,300,380 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 114.43% of the target price of $5.75.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.05 at $16.09, with 3,837,565 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.19 at $5.28, with 3,071,296 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 88% of the target price of $6.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +14.21 at $316.35, with 2,809,221 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.31. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.3949 at $158.43, with 1,878,003 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -1.32 at $37.77, with 1,312,145 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 96.85% of the target price of $39.

