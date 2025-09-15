Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 15, 2025 : TSLL, TSLQ, BITF, TSLA, OPEN, GLUE, WOLF, NIO, BBAI, ACHR, SNAP, JOBY

September 15, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 54.04 to 24,146.23. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 292,916,991 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +2.77 at $19.80, with 86,743,726 shares traded. This represents a 214.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -1.6701 at $8.71, with 22,921,310 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is +0.4 at $2.63, with 17,545,667 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +32.0606 at $428.00, with 15,254,637 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 138.06% of the target price of $310.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.47 at $9.54, with 12,149,410 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 1,004.21% of the target price of $0.95.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) is +2.55 at $7.36, with 10,747,158 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GLUE is 24.991591; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +0.04 at $2.37, with 3,027,400 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 52.67% of the target price of $4.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2301 at $6.45, with 2,896,316 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 112.18% of the target price of $5.75.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.11 at $5.17, with 2,144,427 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 86.17% of the target price of $6.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.67 at $9.42, with 1,962,775 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.17 at $7.17, with 1,907,271 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 79.67% of the target price of $9.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.78 at $14.78, with 1,855,569 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 211.14% of the target price of $7.

