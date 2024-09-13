Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 13, 2024 : IMRX, NVDA, AVGO, SQQQ, VZ, WFC, PDD, SILK, SCHW, BA, NIO, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -15.81 to 19,407.26. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,630,342 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) is +0.63 at $2.06, with 13,272,294 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMRX is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.26 at $119.40, with 10,869,390 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +2.3256 at $166.89, with 7,019,137 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is unchanged at $8.28, with 2,280,676 shares traded. This represents a 15.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.05 at $43.91, with 1,977,352 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.18 at $51.75, with 1,612,212 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is -5.03 at $92.30, with 1,511,660 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



Silk Road Medical, Inc. (SILK) is +0.21 at $27.49, with 1,151,739 shares traded. SILK's current last sale is 99.96% of the target price of $27.5.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.16 at $61.90, with 785,343 shares traded. SCHW's current last sale is 81.45% of the target price of $76.



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is -4.32 at $158.45, with 600,975 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.03 at $5.25, with 589,515 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 91.3% of the target price of $5.75.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.99 at $84.50, with 401,430 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

