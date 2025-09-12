Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 12, 2025 : OPEN, TSLL, BBAI, HUIZ, NIO, WBD, AVGO, SQQQ, BGSF, JOBY, RBRK, BABA

September 12, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 31.45 to 24,024.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 120,251,909 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.2101 at $10.31, with 22,452,483 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.12 at $14.95, with 11,531,786 shares traded. This represents a 137.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.3499 at $5.22, with 9,740,795 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 87% of the target price of $6.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) is +0.89 at $3.72, with 4,875,699 shares traded.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $6.11, with 4,697,508 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 106.26% of the target price of $5.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is +1.38 at $17.55, with 4,369,000 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +1.365 at $361.00, with 3,406,066 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.48. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $16.73, with 3,392,128 shares traded. This represents a .18% increase from its 52 Week Low.

BGSF, Inc. (BGSF) is +1.36 at $7.76, with 2,740,396 shares traded. BGSF's current last sale is 73.9% of the target price of $10.5.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.7 at $14.38, with 924,663 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 205.43% of the target price of $7.

Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) is +0.39 at $78.28, with 656,441 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBRK is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.79 at $154.65, with 618,523 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

