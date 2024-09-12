Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 12, 2024 : NVDA, FULC, SQQQ, BAC, NVDL, TSLL, XOM, TQQQ, PFE, VICI, NIO, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 9.82 to 19,247.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 51,863,649 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.01 at $117.91, with 7,905,272 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) is -5.52 at $3.33, with 4,704,326 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FULC is 10.607116; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $8.46, with 3,282,793 shares traded. This represents a 18.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.1035 at $39.10, with 2,506,968 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is +1.01 at $55.61, with 2,094,229 shares traded. This represents a 365.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.11 at $10.62, with 1,929,296 shares traded. This represents a 114.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.5955 at $110.32, with 1,831,454 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.59 at $65.16, with 1,779,192 shares traded. This represents a 113.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.02 at $29.68, with 1,520,174 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.29% of the target price of $34.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.22 at $34.07, with 1,098,240 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.04 at $5.56, with 840,707 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 96.7% of the target price of $5.75.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.15 at $35.00, with 799,755 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 134.62% of the target price of $26.

