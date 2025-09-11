Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 11, 2025 : OPEN, VNCE, BTCM, ENVX, MOGU, TSLL, INTC, SQQQ, NIO, AVGO, SNAP, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 38.05 to 23,887.32. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 196,993,018 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +2.01 at $7.87, with 49,084,725 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 828.42% of the target price of $0.95.



Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) is +2.55 at $4.21, with 39,655,286 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VNCE is in the "buy range".



BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) is +0.5388 at $3.30, with 9,022,897 shares traded.



Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is -1.2499 at $7.90, with 8,485,884 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENVX is in the "buy range".



MOGU Inc. (MOGU) is +2.53 at $5.03, with 6,841,486 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.28 at $13.54, with 4,861,655 shares traded. This represents a 115.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.05 at $24.72, with 3,782,076 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 112.36% of the target price of $22.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.13 at $16.92, with 3,025,986 shares traded. This represents a 1.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $5.81, with 2,600,796 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 101.04% of the target price of $5.75.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.68 at $368.89, with 2,504,114 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.48. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.0301 at $7.08, with 2,201,841 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 78.67% of the target price of $9.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.6501 at $147.58, with 2,196,825 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

