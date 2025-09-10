Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 10, 2025 : CAMP, NIO, PMVP, NVDA, OPEN, TSLL, ORCL, PL, SQQQ, JOBY, SAN, GME

September 10, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 141.13 to 23,980.93. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 120,438,787 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (CAMP) is +1.89 at $3.88, with 20,785,300 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CAMP is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.52 at $5.76, with 20,778,741 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 100.17% of the target price of $5.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PMVP) is +0.41 at $2.01, with 18,081,593 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PMVP is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +4.94 at $175.70, with 5,335,305 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.15 at $6.26, with 4,728,369 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 658.95% of the target price of $0.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.13 at $13.33, with 4,073,504 shares traded. This represents a 111.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +76.7454 at $318.26, with 3,945,874 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

Planet Labs PBC (PL) is -0.04 at $8.98, with 3,745,797 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PL is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $16.92, with 3,186,939 shares traded. This represents a 1.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.86 at $14.28, with 3,153,175 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 204% of the target price of $7.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is +0.14 at $9.94, with 3,094,042 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SAN is in the "buy range".

GameStop Corporation (GME) is +2.05 at $25.64, with 2,318,515 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 189.91% of the target price of $13.501.

