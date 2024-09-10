Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 10, 2024 : NVDA, SQQQ, TSLL, NVD, NIO, TQQQ, PLTR, SHV, F, HMC, BABA, GME

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 64.11 to 18,724.89. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 67,787,438 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.31 at $107.78, with 4,352,875 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $9.27, with 3,959,412 shares traded. This represents a 29.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.32 at $10.01, with 2,740,326 shares traded. This represents a 102.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.065 at $2.27, with 2,079,587 shares traded. This represents a 41.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $5.46, with 1,984,059 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.6 at $59.71, with 1,826,370 shares traded. This represents a 95.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.0201 at $34.62, with 1,473,702 shares traded.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.02 at $110.28, with 1,116,129 shares traded. This represents a .39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.18 at $10.48, with 693,020 shares traded.



Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (HMC) is -0.13 at $31.40, with 650,471 shares traded.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.26 at $83.70, with 418,725 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.04.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is +0.4286 at $24.68, with 396,407 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: GameStop Adds New Risk Factor Related to NFT Initiative

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.