Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 9, 2025 : TSLL, IONZ, NVDA, TSLQ, BITF, TTRX, ANVS, BMY, RKT, LAC, PATH, BHP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 6.94 to 25,143.56. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 308,890,181 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.54 at $19.77, with 13,160,671 shares traded. This represents a 214.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is -0.01 at $3.19, with 10,637,513 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +3.7 at $192.81, with 6,230,341 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is +0.23 at $8.29, with 5,516,674 shares traded. This represents a 15.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is +0.12 at $4.12, with 5,238,939 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".



Turn Therapeutics Inc. (TTRX) is +21.2 at $28.20, with 4,925,386 shares traded.



Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) is +0.4 at $2.67, with 4,293,233 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ANVS is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.25 at $44.79, with 2,665,491 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 87.82% of the target price of $51.



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +0.12 at $16.34, with 2,662,597 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 88.32% of the target price of $18.5.



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.35 at $8.22, with 2,571,694 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 130.48% of the target price of $6.3.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +1.1501 at $16.73, with 1,872,104 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 128.69% of the target price of $13.



BHP Group Limited (BHP) is +0.81 at $56.87, with 1,262,008 shares traded. BHP's current last sale is 112.61% of the target price of $50.5.

