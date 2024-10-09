News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 9, 2024 : ALTM, NVDA, NIO, SQQQ, PG, TSLL, TIGR, NVDL, PLTR, BABA, TSLA, BMY

October 09, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -15.13 to 20,092.65. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 79,620,245 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is +1.28 at $5.52, with 49,417,871 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 118.71% of the target price of $4.65.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.66 at $134.55, with 7,343,398 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.14 at $6.10, with 2,724,232 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 110.91% of the target price of $5.5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $7.36, with 2,632,350 shares traded. This represents a 3.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is +0.32 at $168.48, with 2,012,435 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.03 at $11.96, with 1,827,309 shares traded. This represents a 142.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is -0.76 at $8.86, with 1,779,818 shares traded. TIGR's current last sale is 224.87% of the target price of $3.94.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is +1.69 at $70.84, with 1,425,452 shares traded. This represents a 493.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.25 at $41.70, with 1,241,777 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -3.43 at $106.25, with 1,181,720 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.2 at $244.30, with 993,303 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 108.58% of the target price of $225.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.12 at $52.60, with 497,927 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 99.25% of the target price of $53.

