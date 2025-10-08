Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 8, 2025 : TSLL, JOBY, IONZ, TSLQ, BITF, BTQ, IBIT, SES, ACHR, QBTS, NVS, LAC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 32.5 to 24,872.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 114,111,020 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.33 at $20.16, with 12,427,771 shares traded. This represents a 220.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -2.06 at $16.85, with 8,166,842 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 240.71% of the target price of $7.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.0795 at $2.93, with 7,856,003 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -0.1388 at $8.13, with 3,825,770 shares traded. This represents a 13.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is +0.15 at $3.62, with 3,782,188 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".



BTQ Technologies Corp. (BTQ) is +2.11 at $15.90, with 3,549,621 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.58 at $69.71, with 3,182,847 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



SES AI Corporation (SES) is +0.21 at $2.92, with 2,720,703 shares traded. SES's current last sale is 292% of the target price of $1.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.68 at $11.80, with 2,215,203 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.18 at $35.54, with 1,684,022 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Novartis AG (NVS) is +1.18 at $132.73, with 1,567,760 shares traded. NVS's current last sale is 112.48% of the target price of $118.



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.29 at $8.56, with 1,549,355 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 135.87% of the target price of $6.3.

