TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 7, 2025 : TSLL, IONZ, BITF, SLB, IREN, ACHR, TSLQ, AMD, QBTS, LAC, SES, PFE

October 07, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 47.65 to 25,026.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 151,491,793 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.36 at $21.39, with 15,781,056 shares traded. This represents a 240.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is -0.12 at $2.77, with 10,169,576 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is +0.57 at $4.03, with 9,769,745 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".

Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is -0.1 at $34.49, with 5,614,728 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".

IREN Limited (IREN) is +4.5 at $62.25, with 5,151,066 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.31 at $13.33, with 4,754,338 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is +0.1399 at $7.73, with 4,700,975 shares traded. This represents a 8.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +8.0299 at $211.74, with 4,178,006 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +2.04 at $37.06, with 2,787,025 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.13 at $8.58, with 2,101,260 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 136.19% of the target price of $6.3.

SES AI Corporation (SES) is +0.1898 at $2.62, with 1,922,105 shares traded. SES's current last sale is 261.98% of the target price of $1.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0303 at $26.40, with 1,413,060 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88% of the target price of $30.

