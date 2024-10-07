News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 7, 2024 : NAPA, TIGR, ALTM, NVDA, SQQQ, TSLL, SRRK, NIO, BABA, TQQQ, PFE, XOM

October 07, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -73.75 to 19,961.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 64,672,677 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA) is +5.47 at $10.87, with 9,808,380 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is +1.49 at $13.88, with 7,289,520 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is +1.01 at $4.09, with 6,479,476 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 87.96% of the target price of $4.65.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.1415 at $124.78, with 4,433,799 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.11 at $7.54, with 4,431,359 shares traded. This represents a 5.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1 at $12.64, with 3,222,702 shares traded. This represents a 155.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) is +15.93 at $23.35, with 2,814,073 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SRRK is 25.965937; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.08 at $6.85, with 2,787,757 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 124.55% of the target price of $5.5.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.6101 at $117.14, with 2,111,852 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.02 at $70.95, with 1,834,508 shares traded. This represents a 132.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.77 at $29.35, with 1,586,002 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.94% of the target price of $33.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +1.3815 at $126.21, with 1,076,708 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

