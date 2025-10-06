Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 6, 2025 : AMD, AMDL, TSLL, CRML, NVDA, SQQQ, LAC, ACHR, PATH, PFE, MUFG, QBTS

October 06, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 189.6 to 24,975.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 241,362,180 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +58.27 at $222.94, with 27,571,341 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is +7.53 at $18.19, with 24,957,680 shares traded. This represents a 556.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.86 at $20.49, with 16,432,223 shares traded. This represents a 225.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) is +2.97 at $10.95, with 13,793,643 shares traded.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -2.44 at $185.18, with 10,254,502 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.39 at $14.66, with 7,652,691 shares traded. This represents a -.54% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.3187 at $9.36, with 6,143,167 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.5199 at $12.09, with 3,869,984 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +1.51 at $14.41, with 2,823,039 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0. PATH's current last sale is 110.85% of the target price of $13.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.2 at $27.17, with 2,693,904 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 97.04% of the target price of $28.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) is -0.237 at $15.52, with 2,151,149 shares traded. MUFG's current last sale is 95.23% of the target price of $16.3.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.38 at $32.32, with 1,939,355 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

