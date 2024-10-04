Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 4, 2024 : NIO, RIVN, NVDA, TIGR, SQQQ, TSLL, TQQQ, MUFG, XPEV, BABA, PLTR, BEKE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 176.6 to 19,969.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 51,019,683 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1 at $6.80, with 4,648,038 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 123.64% of the target price of $5.5.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.78 at $10.00, with 4,371,973 shares traded. RIVN's current last sale is 58.82% of the target price of $17.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.3605 at $123.21, with 3,740,438 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is +0.8 at $9.99, with 3,634,026 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $7.62, with 3,557,372 shares traded. This represents a 7.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.18 at $11.85, with 2,793,186 shares traded. This represents a 139.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.83 at $70.35, with 1,902,368 shares traded. This represents a 130.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) is -0.0842 at $9.87, with 1,345,107 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MUFG is in the "strong buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.2 at $12.60, with 1,159,120 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.66 at $116.50, with 1,051,794 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.2801 at $39.52, with 863,864 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.64 at $26.35, with 839,609 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".

