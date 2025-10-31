Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 31, 2025 : GETY, SQQQ, TSLL, AMZN, NVDA, CMBM, AAPL, NVO, NOK, FI, LUMN, IBM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 361.81 to 26,096.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 600,829,488 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) is +1.13 at $3.14, with 23,675,269 shares traded. GETY's current last sale is 89.71% of the target price of $3.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.61 at $12.74, with 6,545,899 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.59 at $20.65, with 6,146,847 shares traded. This represents a 228.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +30.1507 at $253.01, with 5,240,839 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.91. AMZN's current last sale is 93.71% of the target price of $270.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +4.35 at $207.24, with 4,196,904 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) is -0.63 at $3.12, with 3,718,316 shares traded.CMBM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0 per share, which represents a -21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +6.8 at $278.20, with 2,561,088 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -1.34 at $48.70, with 1,742,647 shares traded.NVO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.77 per share, which represents a 90 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.14 at $6.99, with 1,546,694 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 99.15% of the target price of $7.05.



Fiserv, Inc. (FI) is +0.7665 at $65.96, with 923,245 shares traded. FI's current last sale is 43.39% of the target price of $152.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.67 at $9.67, with 919,625 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 218.53% of the target price of $4.425.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is +0.94 at $311.00, with 822,181 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.11. IBM's current last sale is 104.54% of the target price of $297.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.