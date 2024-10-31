Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 31, 2024 : DJT, SQQQ, APLD, AVTE, PTON, NVDA, UBER, PLTR, NIO, RBLX, EL, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -121.58 to 20,266.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 113,315,630 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +1.23 at $41.26, with 10,142,877 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.14 at $7.20, with 7,301,559 shares traded. This represents a 5.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is unchanged at $7.36, with 7,265,881 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLD is in the "buy range".



Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTE) is +0.53 at $2.72, with 5,326,048 shares traded. AVTE's current last sale is 136% of the target price of $2.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is +1.17 at $7.82, with 4,084,388 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 162.07% of the target price of $4.825.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.115 at $138.22, with 3,190,046 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -7.43 at $72.00, with 2,680,989 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.41. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.86 at $42.83, with 1,424,303 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0602 at $5.29, with 1,275,741 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 86.72% of the target price of $6.1.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +8.21 at $51.35, with 1,182,690 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.46. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) is -20.53 at $66.62, with 901,707 shares traded. EL's current last sale is 66.62% of the target price of $100.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.64 at $22.80, with 481,968 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

