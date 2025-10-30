Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 30, 2025 : CMBM, SQQQ, TSLL, NVDA, INTC, METU, CMG, RBLX, SNAP, CLF, NVO, LAC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -144.88 to 25,974.97. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 212,554,224 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) is +2.9698 at $5.92, with 73,684,238 shares traded.CMBM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.04 per share, which represents a -21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.17 at $12.93, with 8,112,574 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.4401 at $21.65, with 7,519,035 shares traded. This represents a 244.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.9869 at $205.05, with 6,082,074 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.49 at $40.85, with 4,873,421 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.03. INTC's current last sale is 111.92% of the target price of $36.5.



Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is -8.2201 at $35.88, with 3,798,445 shares traded. This represents a 78.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is -7.28 at $32.48, with 2,558,064 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -4.74 at $129.00, with 2,098,110 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.04 at $7.70, with 1,797,712 shares traded.SNAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.11 per share, which represents a -8 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is -1.73 at $12.36, with 1,421,713 shares traded. CLF's current last sale is 95.08% of the target price of $13.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -1.18 at $50.19, with 1,191,214 shares traded.NVO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.75 per share, which represents a 90 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.21 at $5.96, with 1,119,392 shares traded.LAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a -1 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

