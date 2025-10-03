Pre-Market
TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 3, 2025 : TSLL, T, IONZ, TSLQ, SQQQ, ANRO, INTC, TSLA, QBTS, NIO, IONQ, LAC

October 03, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 23.31 to 24,916.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 114,426,490 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.53 at $20.75, with 9,824,303 shares traded. This represents a 229.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $27.02, with 8,988,031 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is -0.16 at $3.70, with 6,404,080 shares traded. This represents a 6.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -0.22 at $8.06, with 4,340,376 shares traded. This represents a 12.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0398 at $14.80, with 3,454,433 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (ANRO) is +0.42 at $4.83, with 3,165,246 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ANRO is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.27 at $37.57, with 3,028,605 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6 at $442.00, with 2,868,624 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 126.65% of the target price of $349.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +1.57 at $30.78, with 1,986,847 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1303 at $7.76, with 1,397,940 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 113.28% of the target price of $6.85.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.05 at $70.65, with 1,271,743 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.0299 at $6.89, with 1,168,231 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 137.8% of the target price of $5.

