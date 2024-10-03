Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 3, 2024 : HKD, T, NVDA, SHV, NIO, SQQQ, BABA, JD, TSLL, BCAB, RBLX, VZ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -38.24 to 19,764.34. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 75,567,876 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is +1.2505 at $5.16, with 10,286,495 shares traded.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $22.16, with 6,371,015 shares traded. T's current last sale is 96.35% of the target price of $23.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.21 at $121.06, with 5,344,288 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.03 at $110.23, with 4,972,639 shares traded. This represents a .35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.28 at $6.93, with 3,383,462 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 126% of the target price of $5.5.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $7.72, with 3,373,544 shares traded. This represents a 8.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -3.7501 at $111.50, with 2,774,927 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -1.6 at $43.20, with 1,927,613 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.3688 at $12.14, with 1,914,609 shares traded. This represents a 145.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) is -0.01 at $2.02, with 1,619,592 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BCAB is 7.146567; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -0.1701 at $43.22, with 1,246,916 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.01 at $45.04, with 1,216,287 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 96.34% of the target price of $46.75.

