Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 29, 2025 : CMBM, NOK, NVDA, BAER, BYND, TSLL, SQQQ, FI, VZ, JOBY, IONQ, HPE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 105.94 to 26,118.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 422,198,757 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) is +1.9617 at $2.58, with 184,321,003 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CMBM is 7.881966; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.25 at $7.52, with 19,466,937 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 111.41% of the target price of $6.75.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +6.93 at $207.96, with 13,381,964 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER) is +0.32 at $2.02, with 13,285,037 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAER is in the "strong buy range".



Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is +0.1251 at $2.10, with 12,122,376 shares traded.BYND is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.41 per share, which represents a -41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.4 at $22.42, with 7,731,944 shares traded. This represents a 256.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1512 at $12.77, with 5,595,439 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Fiserv, Inc. (FI) is -47.18 at $78.99, with 3,411,945 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FI is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +1.6376 at $40.96, with 2,487,051 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Verizon Partners with Celona to Launch Turn-key Private Networking Solution



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.98 at $16.59, with 1,189,975 shares traded.JOBY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.18 per share, which represents a -21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.6 at $58.75, with 1,123,177 shares traded.IONQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.24 per share, which represents a -24 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.2897 at $24.54, with 939,320 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 92.6% of the target price of $26.5.

