Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 29, 2024 : DJT, SOFI, NIO, BA, PFE, F, TSLL, PYPL, SQQQ, IBIT, BABA, LAC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -1.97 to 20,349.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 134,211,589 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +9.83 at $57.19, with 16,005,965 shares traded.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.2901 at $11.48, with 9,364,746 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SoFi Concludes Acquisition of Technisys



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.18 at $5.99, with 4,280,265 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 98.2% of the target price of $6.1.



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is -1.69 at $149.00, with 3,763,016 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BA is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.39 at $29.25, with 3,479,338 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.79 at $10.58, with 3,340,788 shares traded. F's current last sale is 92% of the target price of $11.5.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.009 at $13.14, with 3,271,421 shares traded. This represents a 165.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is -2.84 at $80.75, with 3,012,002 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. Smarter Analyst Reports: Post 65% Decline, What’s Ahead for PayPal Stock?



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is unchanged at $7.11, with 2,648,137 shares traded. This represents a 3.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.88 at $40.55, with 2,418,086 shares traded. This represents a 84.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.14 at $102.07, with 1,808,864 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.55 at $4.69, with 1,093,015 shares traded.LAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.03 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

