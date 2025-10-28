Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 28, 2025 : SOFI, TSLL, PYPL, SQQQ, NVDA, BITF, UPS, UNH, T, CCJ, NCLH, SMR

October 28, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 53.64 to 25,875.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 181,298,497 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +1.2302 at $31.23, with 12,886,791 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SoFi Concludes Acquisition of Technisys

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.39 at $21.64, with 9,647,229 shares traded. This represents a 244.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +10.3999 at $80.65, with 7,959,798 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Post 65% Decline, What’s Ahead for PayPal Stock?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.08 at $13.14, with 4,225,927 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.51 at $193.00, with 3,640,594 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is -0.11 at $4.43, with 2,210,212 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is +11.0228 at $100.24, with 2,130,651 shares traded. UPS's current last sale is 100.24% of the target price of $100.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is +17.395 at $383.38, with 1,426,129 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.07. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0399 at $25.49, with 1,184,165 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is +13.68 at $100.30, with 1,084,287 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCJ is in the "buy range".

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -0.81 at $22.70, with 908,061 shares traded.NCLH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.11 per share, which represents a 97 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +1.0495 at $39.76, with 844,905 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 104.63% of the target price of $38.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

