Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 28, 2024 : TSLL, GLUE, SQQQ, DJT, NVDA, TSLA, NIO, PLTR, IONQ, CCL, SAVE, SNOW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 141.59 to 20,493.61. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 76,574,341 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.17 at $13.97, with 5,226,034 shares traded. This represents a 182.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (GLUE) is +1.37 at $6.26, with 4,997,698 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GLUE is 7.075034; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.12 at $6.99, with 4,107,079 shares traded. This represents a 1.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +3.19 at $42.14, with 3,759,913 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.4299 at $142.97, with 3,032,180 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.6008 at $270.79, with 2,492,415 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. TSLA's current last sale is 120.35% of the target price of $225.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.13 at $5.39, with 2,102,540 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 89.83% of the target price of $6.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.5099 at $45.37, with 928,972 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/4/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a 3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.43 at $17.39, with 895,033 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.76 at $21.67, with 678,036 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is +0.06 at $2.85, with 620,194 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-2.28. SAVE's current last sale is 120% of the target price of $2.375.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is +0.9318 at $116.97, with 611,322 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".

