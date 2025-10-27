Pre-Market
BYND

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 27, 2025 : BYND, TSLL, SQQQ, RNA, BITF, NVDA, NIO, SUPV, IONQ, GME, QBTS, QS

October 27, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 334.92 to 25,693.08. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 366,670,547 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is -0.095 at $2.09, with 28,119,095 shares traded. BYND's current last sale is 104.5% of the target price of $2.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.5 at $20.09, with 9,921,518 shares traded. This represents a 219.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.52 at $13.44, with 7,364,217 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA) is +21.29 at $70.44, with 5,655,337 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RNA is 13.498506; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is +0.23 at $4.84, with 5,242,901 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +4.14 at $190.40, with 4,492,288 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.19 at $7.09, with 2,392,655 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 103.5% of the target price of $6.85.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is +2.4 at $9.13, with 2,061,605 shares traded. SUPV's current last sale is 110% of the target price of $8.3.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +2.8002 at $63.10, with 1,252,917 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

GameStop Corporation (GME) is +1.2 at $24.50, with 1,250,543 shares traded.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +1.35 at $34.00, with 1,244,853 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +0.0804 at $16.90, with 1,182,954 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 241.43% of the target price of $7.

