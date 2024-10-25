Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 25, 2024 : JOBY, TSLL, TSLA, SQQQ, CPRI, NVDA, T, SOFI, TSLZ, SAVE, NIO, APH

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 70.12 to 20,302.99. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 88,951,424 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.8901 at $5.15, with 7,393,035 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 57.22% of the target price of $9.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.35 at $12.60, with 6,912,815 shares traded. This represents a 155.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -3.43 at $257.05, with 4,075,599 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 114.24% of the target price of $225.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.0901 at $7.15, with 2,822,495 shares traded. This represents a 3.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is -19.85 at $21.75, with 2,821,385 shares traded. CPRI's current last sale is 51.79% of the target price of $42.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.7 at $141.11, with 2,300,681 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.03 at $22.17, with 1,947,900 shares traded. T's current last sale is 92.38% of the target price of $24.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.43 at $11.36, with 1,591,292 shares traded.SOFI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a -3 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) is +0.23 at $8.56, with 1,361,744 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is +0.38 at $2.80, with 1,271,845 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-2.28. SAVE's current last sale is 106.67% of the target price of $2.625.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0501 at $5.03, with 967,364 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 83.84% of the target price of $6.



Amphenol Corporation (APH) is +0.57 at $70.37, with 825,679 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.5. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APH is in the "buy range".

