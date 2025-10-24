Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 24, 2025 : BYND, NEUP, INTC, VIOT, TSLL, SQQQ, UMC, F, NOK, SNAP, QBTS, NIO

October 24, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 219.49 to 25,316.91. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 153,950,713 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is +0.16 at $3.00, with 37,885,383 shares traded. BYND's current last sale is 150% of the target price of $2.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. (NEUP) is +2.12 at $6.17, with 20,079,962 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +2.14 at $40.30, with 9,408,240 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 138.97% of the target price of $29.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) is +0.48 at $3.28, with 7,052,063 shares traded. VIOT's current last sale is 82% of the target price of $4.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.2999 at $20.71, with 5,912,675 shares traded. This represents a 229.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.1999 at $14.20, with 4,861,566 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is +0.0399 at $7.56, with 2,204,148 shares traded.UMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/29/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 18 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.41 at $12.75, with 1,878,193 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.091 at $6.08, with 1,647,846 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 115.24% of the target price of $5.275.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.13 at $7.74, with 1,386,535 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 86% of the target price of $9.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +2.29 at $33.35, with 1,317,236 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0598 at $6.83, with 1,246,316 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 99.71% of the target price of $6.85.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

