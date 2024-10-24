Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 24, 2024 : TVGN, TSLL, TSLA, SQQQ, NVDA, AAL, QS, SAVE, NIO, SBSW, OKLO, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 189.06 to 20,256.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 91,754,875 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (TVGN) is +0.67 at $3.15, with 15,602,845 shares traded. TVGN's current last sale is 75% of the target price of $4.2.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +2.5501 at $11.56, with 14,553,948 shares traded. This represents a 134.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +30.37 at $244.02, with 7,543,602 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. TSLA's current last sale is 108.45% of the target price of $225.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2 at $7.21, with 4,462,824 shares traded. This represents a 4.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.89 at $141.45, with 3,606,169 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.31 at $12.52, with 3,199,374 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.13. Smarter Analyst Reports: American Airlines Jumps 2% on Lower-than-Feared Quarterly Loss, Revenue Beats



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +1.36 at $6.54, with 1,886,517 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 130.8% of the target price of $5.



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is -0.3301 at $2.75, with 1,798,411 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-2.28. SAVE's current last sale is 104.76% of the target price of $2.625.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $5.14, with 1,307,684 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 85.67% of the target price of $6.



Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is +0.44 at $4.84, with 996,036 shares traded. SBSW's current last sale is 107.56% of the target price of $4.5.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +0.38 at $18.68, with 890,488 shares traded. OKLO's current last sale is 186.8% of the target price of $10.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.16 at $11.22, with 858,917 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/28/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.49 per share, which represents a 39 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

