Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 23, 2025 : BYND, VTYX, IONZ, TSLL, QBTS, RGTZ, IONQ, TNGX, NOK, QS, NIO, BBAI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -79.65 to 24,799.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 261,025,701 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is -0.7398 at $2.84, with 68,852,395 shares traded. BYND's current last sale is 142.01% of the target price of $2.



Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) is +3.9601 at $7.82, with 41,924,483 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VTYX is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is -0.5988 at $4.06, with 25,604,948 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -1.5095 at $18.59, with 19,015,376 shares traded. This represents a 195.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +3.2996 at $30.59, with 8,918,168 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RGTI ETF (RGTZ) is -2.96 at $15.73, with 8,535,754 shares traded. This represents a 93.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +4.2344 at $59.68, with 8,059,006 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) is +1.64 at $10.30, with 6,086,024 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TNGX is 10.092794; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.3 at $5.85, with 4,748,032 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Nokia Bags Deal to Deploy 4G & 5G Network in Indonesia



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +1.11 at $14.69, with 2,130,862 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 209.86% of the target price of $7.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $6.87, with 1,492,020 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 100.29% of the target price of $6.85.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.12 at $6.73, with 1,450,157 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 112.17% of the target price of $6.

