Pre-Market
BYND

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 23, 2025 : BYND, VTYX, IONZ, TSLL, QBTS, RGTZ, IONQ, TNGX, NOK, QS, NIO, BBAI

October 23, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -79.65 to 24,799.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 261,025,701 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is -0.7398 at $2.84, with 68,852,395 shares traded. BYND's current last sale is 142.01% of the target price of $2.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX) is +3.9601 at $7.82, with 41,924,483 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VTYX is in the "buy range".

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is -0.5988 at $4.06, with 25,604,948 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -1.5095 at $18.59, with 19,015,376 shares traded. This represents a 195.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +3.2996 at $30.59, with 8,918,168 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short RGTI ETF (RGTZ) is -2.96 at $15.73, with 8,535,754 shares traded. This represents a 93.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +4.2344 at $59.68, with 8,059,006 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) is +1.64 at $10.30, with 6,086,024 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TNGX is 10.092794; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.3 at $5.85, with 4,748,032 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Nokia Bags Deal to Deploy 4G & 5G Network in Indonesia

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +1.11 at $14.69, with 2,130,862 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 209.86% of the target price of $7.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $6.87, with 1,492,020 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 100.29% of the target price of $6.85.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.12 at $6.73, with 1,450,157 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 112.17% of the target price of $6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

BYND
VTYX
IONZ
TSLL
QBTS
RGTZ
IONQ
TNGX
NOK
QS
NIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.