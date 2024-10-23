Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 23, 2024 : SAVE, DJT, SQQQ, NVDA, TIGR, TSLL, TQQQ, T, VRT, ANRO, JOBY, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -65.2 to 20,318.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 112,048,514 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is +0.58 at $2.69, with 7,371,791 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-2.28. SAVE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.28 per share, which represents a -137 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +0.4 at $34.79, with 3,658,341 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.061 at $7.13, with 3,366,052 shares traded. This represents a 2.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.88 at $142.71, with 2,984,448 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is -0.21 at $6.24, with 1,709,739 shares traded. TIGR's current last sale is 158.38% of the target price of $3.94.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.08 at $9.30, with 1,632,220 shares traded. This represents a 88.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.6 at $74.67, with 1,308,079 shares traded. This represents a 145.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.55 at $22.05, with 1,286,233 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) is -8.73 at $103.74, with 962,136 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRT is in the "strong buy range".



Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (ANRO) is -9.1699 at $5.36, with 875,513 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ANRO is in the "strong buy range".



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is unchanged at $6.18, with 825,581 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 68.67% of the target price of $9.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.05 at $5.28, with 732,422 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88% of the target price of $6.

