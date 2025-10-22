Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 22, 2025 : BYND, DNUT, RANI, BITF, TSLL, SHMD, QBTS, BBAI, AG, SMR, SES, VRT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -16.67 to 25,110.46. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 585,875,364 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is +2.73 at $6.35, with 408,768,541 shares traded. BYND's current last sale is 317.5% of the target price of $2.



Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) is +0.85 at $4.56, with 34,234,143 shares traded. DNUT's current last sale is 136.12% of the target price of $3.35.



Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) is +0.43 at $3.28, with 9,060,842 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RANI is in the "strong buy range".



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is -0.3103 at $4.18, with 7,274,977 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.02 at $20.48, with 6,898,282 shares traded. This represents a 225.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SCHMID Group N.V. (SHMD) is +0.31 at $4.34, with 6,466,606 shares traded.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -1.7 at $30.49, with 1,364,932 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.1302 at $6.95, with 1,157,685 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 115.83% of the target price of $6.



First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -0.58 at $12.17, with 1,140,100 shares traded. AG's current last sale is 77.03% of the target price of $15.799.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.35 at $38.72, with 1,125,712 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 95.6% of the target price of $40.5.



SES AI Corporation (SES) is -0.1099 at $2.73, with 1,120,669 shares traded. SES's current last sale is 273.01% of the target price of $1.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) is +13.45 at $188.25, with 1,110,001 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRT is in the "buy range".

