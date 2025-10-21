Pre-Market
BYND

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 21, 2025 : BYND, GSIT, SPRO, TSLL, IONZ, SQQQ, NIO, F, SMR, IONQ, GM, LAC

October 21, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 11.37 to 25,152.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 257,461,702 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is +0.7203 at $2.19, with 135,675,012 shares traded. BYND's current last sale is 97.35% of the target price of $2.25.

GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) is +3.73 at $16.70, with 14,922,285 shares traded.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO) is +0.1 at $2.39, with 8,798,071 shares traded. SPRO's current last sale is 47.8% of the target price of $5.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1 at $20.81, with 7,784,628 shares traded. This represents a 230.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is -0.1588 at $3.89, with 5,479,977 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is unchanged at $14.33, with 5,072,975 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0801 at $6.98, with 1,919,542 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 101.9% of the target price of $6.85.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.32 at $12.31, with 1,751,056 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/23/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.38 per share, which represents a 49 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -2.31 at $41.90, with 1,587,930 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 103.46% of the target price of $40.5.

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.2683 at $61.21, with 1,460,188 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

General Motors Company (GM) is +6.5395 at $64.54, with 1,148,450 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.155 at $7.14, with 1,082,528 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 126.28% of the target price of $5.65.

