Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 21, 2024 : NVDA, SQQQ, TSLL, SHV, TQQQ, NIO, TLT, OKLO, KVUE, IONQ, SMR, AG

October 21, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -79.11 to 20,244.93. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 54,579,062 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.449 at $137.55, with 3,967,347 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1 at $7.23, with 3,962,611 shares traded. This represents a 4.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.22 at $9.40, with 2,878,274 shares traded. This represents a 90.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.01 at $110.43, with 2,177,426 shares traded. This represents a .53% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.9501 at $73.69, with 1,798,837 shares traded. This represents a 141.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $5.11, with 1,294,506 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 85.17% of the target price of $6.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.75 at $93.12, with 1,270,826 shares traded. This represents a 12.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +0.6 at $18.83, with 1,192,008 shares traded. OKLO's current last sale is 188.3% of the target price of $10.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +1.8 at $23.52, with 971,513 shares traded.KVUE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.2 at $13.10, with 589,039 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 109.17% of the target price of $12.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.37 at $18.58, with 536,635 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 176.95% of the target price of $10.5.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is +0.35 at $7.65, with 493,680 shares traded. AG's current last sale is 110.47% of the target price of $6.925.

