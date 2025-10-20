Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 20, 2025 : REPL, RANI, TSLL, SQQQ, BITF, NUAI, ACHR, NIO, BBAI, IONQ, LAC, CLF

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 125.6 to 24,943.55. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 372,164,591 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) is +4.09 at $8.59, with 42,253,588 shares traded. REPL's current last sale is 245.43% of the target price of $3.5.



Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) is +0.39 at $2.03, with 33,558,212 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RANI is in the "strong buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.4 at $20.57, with 10,066,687 shares traded. This represents a 227.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.17 at $14.72, with 5,854,775 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is +0.36 at $5.37, with 5,423,459 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".



New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) is +0.65 at $5.20, with 5,058,145 shares traded.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.4 at $11.64, with 2,141,867 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.02 at $6.77, with 1,605,273 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 98.83% of the target price of $6.85.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.21 at $7.63, with 1,314,189 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 127.17% of the target price of $6.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +2.54 at $65.48, with 1,311,808 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.34 at $7.13, with 1,281,277 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 126.19% of the target price of $5.65.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is +1.3188 at $14.64, with 1,130,559 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Cleveland-Cliffs Posts Strong Q3 Results; Shares Pop 4%

