Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 2, 2025 : TSLL, TSLQ, NVDA, SQQQ, INTC, LAC, TSLA, NIO, ORCL, VTR, BBAI, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 153.64 to 24,954.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 312,208,153 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.89 at $23.39, with 16,586,065 shares traded. This represents a 271.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -0.29 at $7.23, with 5,083,187 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.749 at $189.99, with 4,561,659 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.25 at $14.76, with 4,550,675 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.25 at $35.69, with 3,669,356 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 155.17% of the target price of $23.



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is -0.32 at $6.72, with 3,531,442 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 142.98% of the target price of $4.7.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +8.8406 at $468.30, with 3,108,054 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 134.18% of the target price of $349.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.18 at $7.83, with 2,000,556 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 114.31% of the target price of $6.85.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +3.0902 at $292.10, with 1,833,315 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.3. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



Ventas, Inc. (VTR) is +0.5554 at $70.88, with 1,823,743 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VTR is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.21 at $7.19, with 1,730,126 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 119.83% of the target price of $6.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.1501 at $27.06, with 1,100,978 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 96.64% of the target price of $28.

