Pre-Market
TSLL

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 2, 2025 : TSLL, TSLQ, NVDA, SQQQ, INTC, LAC, TSLA, NIO, ORCL, VTR, BBAI, PFE

October 02, 2025 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 153.64 to 24,954.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 312,208,153 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.89 at $23.39, with 16,586,065 shares traded. This represents a 271.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -0.29 at $7.23, with 5,083,187 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.749 at $189.99, with 4,561,659 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.25 at $14.76, with 4,550,675 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.25 at $35.69, with 3,669,356 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 155.17% of the target price of $23.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is -0.32 at $6.72, with 3,531,442 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 142.98% of the target price of $4.7.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +8.8406 at $468.30, with 3,108,054 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 134.18% of the target price of $349.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.18 at $7.83, with 2,000,556 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 114.31% of the target price of $6.85.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +3.0902 at $292.10, with 1,833,315 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.3. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) is +0.5554 at $70.88, with 1,823,743 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VTR is in the "buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.21 at $7.19, with 1,730,126 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 119.83% of the target price of $6.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.1501 at $27.06, with 1,100,978 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 96.64% of the target price of $28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TSLL
TSLQ
NVDA
SQQQ
INTC
LAC
TSLA
NIO
ORCL
VTR
BBAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.