Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 2, 2024 : API, NIO, TIGR, NVDA, PCG, SQQQ, SHV, IQ, BEKE, BABA, XPEV, HUM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 11.35 to 19,784.65. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 101,327,542 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Agora, Inc. (API) is +3.9702 at $6.72, with 24,105,925 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for API is 9.600276; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.45 at $7.48, with 10,540,481 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 136% of the target price of $5.5.



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is +1.78 at $8.01, with 7,361,178 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.35 at $116.65, with 5,701,770 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.14 at $19.69, with 5,508,608 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $7.77, with 4,971,357 shares traded. This represents a 9.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is unchanged at $110.20, with 4,183,790 shares traded. This represents a .32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.26 at $3.27, with 3,824,564 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 86.05% of the target price of $3.8.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +3.18 at $26.56, with 3,297,828 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.85 at $117.59, with 2,798,397 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.19 at $14.04, with 2,132,037 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Humana Inc. (HUM) is -57.95 at $221.50, with 1,393,973 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

