Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 18, 2024 : HEPS, NVDA, NIO, CVS, TIGR, TSLL, SQQQ, TQQQ, BABA, XPEV, TSM, NOK

October 18, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 137.28 to 20,327.7. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 60,921,372 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

D-Market Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) is +1.48 at $3.68, with 11,006,585 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HEPS is in the "strong buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.54 at $138.47, with 3,833,251 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.3 at $5.45, with 3,693,974 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 90.83% of the target price of $6.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -6.42 at $57.25, with 3,166,765 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is +0.73 at $7.91, with 2,989,485 shares traded. TIGR's current last sale is 200.76% of the target price of $3.94.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.11 at $9.54, with 2,713,298 shares traded. This represents a 93.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.11 at $7.15, with 2,644,110 shares traded. This represents a 3.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.17 at $74.51, with 1,194,604 shares traded. This represents a 144.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.03 at $103.10, with 1,118,905 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.7 at $10.92, with 661,458 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -1.14 at $204.70, with 642,931 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.12 at $4.46, with 415,967 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 100.22% of the target price of $4.45.

