Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 17, 2025 : BITF, SQQQ, ARTV, IONZ, TSLL, CREV, NIO, GWH, BBAI, IONQ, QBTS, LAC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -62.24 to 24,595. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 439,282,825 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is -0.2688 at $5.01, with 40,616,120 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.12 at $15.29, with 30,845,304 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARTV) is +2.86 at $5.63, with 27,081,362 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARTV is in the "buy range".



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is -0.2502 at $3.19, with 22,773,219 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.23 at $19.01, with 22,552,207 shares traded. This represents a 202.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company (CREV) is +0.925 at $4.65, with 19,600,339 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.21 at $6.62, with 4,930,208 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 96.64% of the target price of $6.85.



ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) is +0.17 at $4.72, with 4,810,847 shares traded. GWH's current last sale is 171.64% of the target price of $2.75.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.0002 at $7.70, with 3,343,470 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 128.34% of the target price of $6.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +2.19 at $67.78, with 3,149,480 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.14 at $40.60, with 3,114,829 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is -0.09 at $7.30, with 2,935,131 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 129.2% of the target price of $5.65.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.