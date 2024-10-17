Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 17, 2024 : LCID, NVDA, SQQQ, TSM, TSLL, DJT, TQQQ, SNAP, NIO, UBER, LAC, OKLO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 178.49 to 20,352.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 101,030,679 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.6 at $2.68, with 22,319,471 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LCID is 8.157662; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +4.03 at $139.75, with 9,893,352 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.17 at $7.10, with 5,641,875 shares traded. This represents a 2.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +17.12 at $204.60, with 3,677,934 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.0311 at $9.72, with 3,588,278 shares traded. This represents a 96.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +0.44 at $31.70, with 2,812,469 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.87 at $74.99, with 2,610,375 shares traded. This represents a 146.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.11 at $10.65, with 2,560,979 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 81.92% of the target price of $13.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.17 at $5.34, with 2,280,523 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 89% of the target price of $6.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -2.1399 at $79.76, with 1,325,548 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.31 at $3.60, with 1,085,032 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LAC is in the "buy range".



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is -0.4 at $16.14, with 999,699 shares traded. OKLO's current last sale is 161.4% of the target price of $10.

