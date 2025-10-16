Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 16, 2025 : NIO, TSLL, BITF, SQQQ, CRML, IONZ, NVDA, LAC, TSM, ACHR, BBAI, SMR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 159.33 to 24,904.69. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 153,377,168 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.52 at $6.30, with 15,536,451 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 91.97% of the target price of $6.85.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.07 at $19.91, with 6,533,059 shares traded. This represents a 216.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is -0.27 at $6.20, with 5,393,069 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2197 at $14.79, with 4,534,385 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) is +3.66 at $26.38, with 4,080,079 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is -0.089 at $2.79, with 4,046,001 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.29 at $182.12, with 3,885,136 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is -0.36 at $9.08, with 3,516,800 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 144.13% of the target price of $6.3.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +6.72 at $311.43, with 1,931,621 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.57. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.42 at $13.45, with 1,646,372 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.04 at $8.56, with 1,362,358 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 142.67% of the target price of $6.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +1.77 at $55.20, with 1,169,674 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 136.3% of the target price of $40.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.