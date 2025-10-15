Pre-Market
COOT

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 15, 2025 : COOT, BITF, TSLL, CAN, SQQQ, TE, NVDA, LAC, QBTS, BBAI, BAC, SMR

October 15, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 257.82 to 24,837.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 219,126,633 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (COOT) is +3.2952 at $4.26, with 83,865,242 shares traded.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is +0.38 at $6.27, with 8,319,116 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.46 at $19.76, with 7,808,036 shares traded. This represents a 214.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) is +0.32 at $2.12, with 7,792,012 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CAN is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.43 at $14.88, with 6,596,550 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is +1.24 at $5.25, with 5,845,296 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TE is in the "strong buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +4.55 at $184.58, with 4,994,992 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.4398 at $10.49, with 4,260,722 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 166.5% of the target price of $6.3.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +3.02 at $46.08, with 2,357,298 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.35 at $9.26, with 2,238,924 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 154.33% of the target price of $6.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +2.21 at $52.30, with 2,197,736 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +3.07 at $48.86, with 1,517,524 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 120.64% of the target price of $40.5.

