Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 15, 2024 : WOLF, BNZI, NVDA, DJT, TSLL, NIO, IMRX, RANI, BABA, BAC, XPEV, ALTM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 7.71 to 20,446.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 249,369,133 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +2.97 at $14.35, with 6,526,267 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 79.72% of the target price of $18.



Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) is +1.91 at $5.61, with 6,014,044 shares traded. BNZI's current last sale is 4.49% of the target price of $125.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.89 at $137.18, with 5,582,689 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +3.31 at $33.26, with 5,502,418 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is unchanged at $9.52, with 4,413,619 shares traded. This represents a 92.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.21 at $5.58, with 4,037,896 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 101.45% of the target price of $5.5.



Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) is +0.37 at $2.37, with 3,509,003 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMRX is in the "buy range".



Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) is +0.12 at $3.30, with 2,884,623 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RANI is 12.205606; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -4.06 at $103.75, with 1,097,208 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.89 at $42.80, with 895,064 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.91. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.2998 at $11.34, with 878,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is -0.02 at $5.52, with 853,834 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 110.4% of the target price of $5.

