News & Insights

Pre-Market
WOLF

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 15, 2024 : WOLF, BNZI, NVDA, DJT, TSLL, NIO, IMRX, RANI, BABA, BAC, XPEV, ALTM

October 15, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 7.71 to 20,446.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 249,369,133 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +2.97 at $14.35, with 6,526,267 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 79.72% of the target price of $18.

Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) is +1.91 at $5.61, with 6,014,044 shares traded. BNZI's current last sale is 4.49% of the target price of $125.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.89 at $137.18, with 5,582,689 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +3.31 at $33.26, with 5,502,418 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is unchanged at $9.52, with 4,413,619 shares traded. This represents a 92.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.21 at $5.58, with 4,037,896 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 101.45% of the target price of $5.5.

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) is +0.37 at $2.37, with 3,509,003 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMRX is in the "buy range".

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) is +0.12 at $3.30, with 2,884,623 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RANI is 12.205606; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -4.06 at $103.75, with 1,097,208 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.89 at $42.80, with 895,064 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.91. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.2998 at $11.34, with 878,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is -0.02 at $5.52, with 853,834 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 110.4% of the target price of $5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

WOLF
BNZI
NVDA
DJT
TSLL
NIO
IMRX
RANI
BABA
BAC
XPEV
ALT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.