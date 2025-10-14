Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 14, 2025 : TSLL, BITF, SQQQ, IONZ, NVTS, CRML, BBAI, LAC, GWH, NIO, MP, SNAP

October 14, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -311.89 to 24,438.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 247,473,392 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.8 at $19.09, with 18,352,699 shares traded. This represents a 203.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is +0.39 at $5.78, with 15,858,079 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.47 at $15.49, with 15,519,484 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is +0.12 at $2.42, with 10,433,048 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is +3.0316 at $13.00, with 9,324,538 shares traded. NVTS's current last sale is 208.03% of the target price of $6.25.

Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) is +8.22 at $31.50, with 8,866,050 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.37 at $9.18, with 5,515,179 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 153% of the target price of $6.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is -0.16 at $8.27, with 4,237,357 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 131.27% of the target price of $6.3.

ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) is +2.1341 at $11.18, with 3,853,224 shares traded. GWH's current last sale is 406.69% of the target price of $2.75.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.3098 at $6.87, with 3,249,750 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 100.29% of the target price of $6.85.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) is +8.23 at $103.29, with 3,213,732 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MP is in the "buy range".

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.15 at $7.90, with 2,192,664 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 87.78% of the target price of $9.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

