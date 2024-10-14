Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 14, 2024 : TSLL, RANI, IVA, LBPH, NVDA, RILY, NIO, ALTM, CCL, XPEV, PLTR, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 78.76 to 20,350.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 109,539,116 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.23 at $9.63, with 6,508,557 shares traded. This represents a 94.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI) is +0.26 at $2.28, with 5,967,308 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RANI is 12.205606; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Inventiva S.A. (IVA) is +1.02 at $2.91, with 5,161,828 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IVA is 9.642205; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LBPH) is +20.1215 at $59.02, with 4,649,815 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LBPH is 7.437302; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.43 at $136.23, with 4,414,831 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) is +1.039 at $5.43, with 3,535,957 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.16 at $6.08, with 1,982,508 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 110.55% of the target price of $5.5.



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is -0.02 at $5.54, with 933,126 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 110.8% of the target price of $5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.09 at $20.34, with 910,177 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.69 at $12.21, with 587,540 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.12 at $43.63, with 513,191 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 167.81% of the target price of $26.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.953 at $108.19, with 436,077 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

