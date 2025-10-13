Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 13, 2025 : GWH, STI, SQQQ, TSLL, NAMM, BITF, NVDA, SLB, BBAI, LAC, NIO, BE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 402.7 to 24,624.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 266,977,994 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) is +1.95 at $6.11, with 34,537,404 shares traded. GWH's current last sale is 334.79% of the target price of $1.825.



Solidion Technology, Inc. (STI) is +4.19 at $9.68, with 24,960,385 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.81 at $15.22, with 16,245,660 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.89 at $18.85, with 15,096,328 shares traded. This represents a 199.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Namib Minerals (NAMM) is +0.56 at $3.72, with 7,718,263 shares traded. NAMM's current last sale is 39.16% of the target price of $9.5.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is +0.48 at $4.68, with 7,603,102 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +5.51 at $188.67, with 7,329,786 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



SLB Limited (SLB) is +0.35 at $32.07, with 5,625,956 shares traded.SLB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/17/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.67 per share, which represents a 89 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.5 at $7.72, with 3,480,100 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 128.67% of the target price of $6.



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.2197 at $7.71, with 3,266,790 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 122.38% of the target price of $6.3.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.3 at $7.01, with 3,068,784 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 102.34% of the target price of $6.85.



Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is +23.45 at $110.32, with 2,454,302 shares traded. BE's current last sale is 147.09% of the target price of $75.

