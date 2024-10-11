Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 11, 2024 : TSLL, TSLA, DJT, NVDA, CVS, SQQQ, NIO, SHV, UBER, ALTM, BAC, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -50.02 to 20,191.74. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 130,650,570 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -1.39 at $10.02, with 16,409,646 shares traded. This represents a 102.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -14.54 at $224.23, with 8,027,254 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. TSLA's current last sale is 98.56% of the target price of $227.5.



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +2.4764 at $26.60, with 4,855,913 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.09 at $134.72, with 2,839,191 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is unchanged at $66.85, with 2,424,471 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0305 at $7.23, with 2,183,085 shares traded. This represents a 1.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.13 at $6.09, with 1,277,088 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 110.73% of the target price of $5.5.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.05 at $110.33, with 1,264,904 shares traded. This represents a .44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +3.98 at $81.90, with 1,083,478 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is -0.0059 at $5.52, with 898,376 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 110.48% of the target price of $5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $39.97, with 646,241 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.91. BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 10/15/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.78 per share, which represents a 90 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +1.85 at $59.60, with 543,428 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

