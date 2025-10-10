Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 10, 2025 : GWH, TSLL, BITF, APLD, INTC, IONZ, TSLQ, PATH, NIO, TE, LAC, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 31.81 to 25,129.99. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 127,285,279 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ESS Tech, Inc. (GWH) is +2.23 at $3.95, with 112,628,528 shares traded. GWH's current last sale is 216.44% of the target price of $1.825.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1399 at $20.15, with 12,535,378 shares traded. This represents a 220.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is +0.31 at $4.48, with 6,175,326 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is +8.72 at $38.01, with 4,945,649 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLD is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.6998 at $38.50, with 4,136,851 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 160.42% of the target price of $24.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) is -0.07 at $2.84, with 3,569,440 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -0.05 at $8.13, with 3,513,691 shares traded. This represents a 13.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +0.15 at $18.66, with 1,818,801 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 143.54% of the target price of $13.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $7.41, with 1,584,899 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 108.18% of the target price of $6.85.



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is +0.63 at $4.46, with 1,414,858 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TE is in the "strong buy range".



Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is +0.12 at $8.16, with 1,173,597 shares traded. LAC's current last sale is 129.52% of the target price of $6.3.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -3.08 at $170.60, with 1,164,730 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

