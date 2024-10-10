News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 10, 2024 : ALTM, TSLL, NVDA, SQQQ, BABA, TQQQ, NIO, TIGR, SHV, DAL, PLTR, CCL

October 10, 2024

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -110.77 to 20,158.09. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 60,972,592 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) is -0.01 at $5.54, with 3,400,256 shares traded. ALTM's current last sale is 110.8% of the target price of $5.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.23 at $11.88, with 3,039,928 shares traded. This represents a 140.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.09 at $132.74, with 2,984,622 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $7.19, with 2,258,501 shares traded. This represents a .98% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.91 at $108.80, with 1,764,663 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.2 at $74.17, with 1,547,676 shares traded. This represents a 143.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $6.24, with 1,277,408 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 113.45% of the target price of $5.5.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is -0.08 at $8.20, with 1,233,167 shares traded. TIGR's current last sale is 208.12% of the target price of $3.94.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.01 at $110.28, with 1,207,768 shares traded. This represents a .39% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is -1.34 at $49.49, with 1,052,174 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. DAL has a $0.60000000cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of10/10/2024

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.1 at $43.23, with 726,061 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.17 at $20.03, with 645,280 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

